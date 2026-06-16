John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

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Mark Stapleford's avatar
Mark Stapleford
2h

John you should read the Medicine Girl Substack - all supplements are another pharmaceutical money making scam

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FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
3h

Nitrogen levels are very heavily monitored and regulated in California, where are most fruits and vegetables are grown, so I don’t think you can talk about excessive nitrogen fertilizers, at least in this state.

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