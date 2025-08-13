John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Jonathan's avatar
David Jonathan
7h

If info comes from an AI it is full of lies, hallucinations and made-up BS.

I have tested several AIs, asking for info that I am very knowledgeable on. They all lied, and they all apologized when I corrected them.

So, when folks post what they got from an AI, I always skip over reading that part. Too much work to verify the BS.

The only legitimate use of AI is to make cute cat videos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
7h

I read about this some months ago. Being a big cheese fan, it definitely causes me some concern about the health of this product, which I formerly considered safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture