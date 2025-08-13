When Big Pharma and Big Food collaborate, the result is frequently creepy.

The following X post claims that American cheese is made with genetically engineered black mold (!), among other things, and labels aren’t required to show it:

Valerie Anne Smith @ValerieAnne1970

Because Of Pfizer, 90% Of US Cheese Is Made Using GMO Corn & Black Mold, CRISPR Cow Gene Editing.

This Bioengineered Rennet Requires No Special Labeling & No Ingredient Disclosure.

A. Niger Black Mold Is A Severe Allergen & The Only 'Safety Study' Was Done On Rats For 90 Days.

Traditional cheese manufacturing, using animal rennet, accounts for less than 10% of cheese in the United States as of 2025.

Pfizer created genetically modified FPC, which is Fermentation Produced Chymosin as a cheap rennet for cheese production.

GMO corn is fermented in large tanks using Aspergillus Niger black mold, which is then inserted into a cow or camel gene using bioengineered CRISPR gene editing, resulting in a GMO synthetic chymosin rennet FPC.

In 1990, the US FDA, going off of the prior US Supreme Court decision to allow 'new life forms to be patented', granted approval for the very 1st CRISPR gene edited GMO bioengineered product GMO microbial Chymosin rennet FPC.

This bioengineered FPC was granted GRAS status. This means that Pfizer was exempt from pre-market review & safety testing.

GRAS Generally Recognized As Safe substances do not require approval or notification to the US FDA prior to marketing.

Pfizer sold the rights to the patented formula in 1996 to several companies who use the same 'recipe' of CRISPR gene editing & bioengineered fermentation of A. Niger black mold & GMO corn, inserted into cow or camel genes.

One of the largest is Christian Hansen who Makes Chy-Max & has merged with a biotech pharmaceutical company Novozymes Novonesis to be the leading producer of US GMO FPC cheese rennet, accounting for more than 90% of US cheese.

The only 'safety study' was done by the European Union in 2022, using rats injected with GMO FPC Fermentation Produced Chymosin rennet, while monitoring the rats behavior for only 90 days.

Because of US FDA lack of labeling laws...this GMO black mold FPC CRISPR gene edited rennet can be in the ingredient list as:

Microbial Rennet

Vegetable Rennet

Chymosin Rennet

FPC Rennet

Fermentation Rennet

Proprietary Fermented Rennet

Microbial Enzymes

Fermentation Produced Rennet

Basically, it can be labeled as anything, the US FDA does not require cheese manufacturers to declare the source of their rennet.

Even Kosher & Halal use FPC Chymosin in their labeled cheese products.

Besides the fact that this is a dangerous genetically modified product in our food...Aspergillus Niger black mold is classified as a severe allergen. Many people have very strong illness reactions to it, as it is also used in the making of citric acid & ascorbic acid.

Allergic & illness symptoms occur very frequently citing headache, allergic rhinitis, GI distress, gut permeability, diarrhea & other inflammatory responses that are mistakenly assumed to be dairy intolerance, when in fact, it is a reaction to the A. Niger FPC GMO rennet.

Small amounts of A. Niger cytokine proteins into our bodies on a regular basis, elicit a low grade immune response.

With the repetitive exposure & insult, the immune system maintains a low grade inflammatory response. Over time, the chronic inflammatory state will build & impact various systems in the body.

2 Ways To Avoid GMO FPC CRISPR Cheese Rennet:

Animal Rennet: Seek out grocery store brands that list ANIMAL RENNET in the ingredient list. Purchase from local farmers & farmer's markets who use traditional cheese making procedures using ANIMAL RENNET in their aged, raw & A2 cheeses. Animal rennet is safe.

Certified Organic: US Certified Organic has strict adherence laws & forbids any genetically modified or bioengineered ingredients within the certified organic realm of products. There will be not be any cheese labeled 'US Certified Organic' that contains the GMO fermented A. Niger black mold, cow gene edited FPC rennet. Certified Organic is safe.

