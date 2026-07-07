Most of us who are no longer young would love to go back to physiological 30 and stay there. Which is why supplements and nutrition books are such big sellers.

So far, alas, nothing has added noticeably to our allotted "threescore years and ten". But that might be about to change. The work coming out of labs these days is compelling enough to raise the possibility of “factory resets” for both worn-out organs and entire bodies.

One example is Life Biosciences’ ER-100 treatment, which restores the organs of animal test subjects to their original, healthy, fully functional state with no serious side effects. Recently, in one of the milestones this post’s title promises, it was FDA-approved for stage 1 human trials.

According to David Sinclair, Ph.D., Co‑founder of Life Biosciences and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, “Our research has suggested that aging is driven in large part by the loss of epigenetic information, not irreversible damage. This clinical study represents the first opportunity to test whether restoring that information can ameliorate human disease.”

Here’s a video that provides some detail:

Blocking a Single Enzyme…

Taking a separate regenerative path, Stanford scientists are regrowing joint cartilage in live mice and in vitro human tissue by blocking a single enzyme, 15-PGDH. This is the first time that cartilage has ever been regrown (another milestone).

An oral 15-PGDH inhibitor is already in Phase 1 clinical trials for age-related muscle weakness. Early indications are that it’s safe and pharmacologically active in human volunteers. Next up: human cartilage regrowth trials.

There’s a lot more like the above in labs around the world. A couple of examples:

Yet Another Reason to Save and Invest

If these treatments work in humans — still a big “if”, but one that’s shrinking quickly — the early versions won’t be covered by insurance and might cost a fortune. So while money still won’t buy happiness, it might buy extra years of life for ourselves and our loved ones. If you still need an incentive to build capital, this is a good one.

Cautionary Tale

But DO NOT pounce on the first such treatment that hits the market. New medicines of any kind are risky until proven otherwise, and the following cautionary tale drives home that point:

So let others be the lab rats and only pull out the checkbook when safety is proven beyond a doubt.