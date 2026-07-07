John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJB's avatar
MJB
6h

With everything we have seen coming out of big pharma these past five years (and the decades before) l have 0% trust in anything that is ‘FDA approved’. In fact, for me it’s a marker that says ‘avoid this product at all costs’.

Reply
Share
D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
9m

That takes a lot of dedication to devote your life totally to achieve any goal. It is unfortunate that he got such a devastating diagnosis.

I hope something was learned from his personal experiment. I suppose the obvious thing to keep in mind is that we do not have nearly as much control over our lives as we often think. Enjoy each day as best you can as you never know when the wheels will come off.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture