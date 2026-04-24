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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
1hEdited

I'm not a heavy AI user but my experience suggests AI is misnamed. The tech is very good at making connections and organizing information, which can save a lot of legwork, but I haven't seen any indication intelligence is involved (reasoning, critical thinking, etc.). In fact so called artificial "intelligence" doesn't even mimic intelligence particularly well. Furthermore it is enormously resource consumptive, far from elegant tech hence costly. We'll likely find that AI just became the focus of a particularly extreme financial mania with popular lunacy regarding the tech driving ludicrous valuations. Time will tell what it is really worth and which nascent enterprises survive.

Investors should note barriers to entry are low so AI's future can be expected to suffer commodity pricing, meaning low margins. And to the extent consumers aren't willing to bear the real costs of brute force LLM's the market may not be as big as anticipated.

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Bill G's avatar
Bill G
23m

There is no Ponce de Leon.

This is just Republicans legislating new math for our schools, making it seem like we live longer:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_-1_8VrZNxs?feature=share

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