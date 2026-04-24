This week, the Internet is full of debates over whether and when AI will gain sentience and proceed to exterminate us (with our predicted expiration date clustering around 2031).

Meanwhile, AI has also produced breakthroughs that sound like legit cures for aging.

So it would be, at the very least, ironic if AI made us immortal just before it killed us off.

Here’s the anti-aging video. Towards the end, there are some serious mad-scientist vibes. But the general thrust is spectacularly optimistic.