Health Prepping: Has AI Cured Aging?
This week, the Internet is full of debates over whether and when AI will gain sentience and proceed to exterminate us (with our predicted expiration date clustering around 2031).
Meanwhile, AI has also produced breakthroughs that sound like legit cures for aging.
So it would be, at the very least, ironic if AI made us immortal just before it killed us off.
Here’s the anti-aging video. Towards the end, there are some serious mad-scientist vibes. But the general thrust is spectacularly optimistic.
I'm not a heavy AI user but my experience suggests AI is misnamed. The tech is very good at making connections and organizing information, which can save a lot of legwork, but I haven't seen any indication intelligence is involved (reasoning, critical thinking, etc.). In fact so called artificial "intelligence" doesn't even mimic intelligence particularly well. Furthermore it is enormously resource consumptive, far from elegant tech hence costly. We'll likely find that AI just became the focus of a particularly extreme financial mania with popular lunacy regarding the tech driving ludicrous valuations. Time will tell what it is really worth and which nascent enterprises survive.
Investors should note barriers to entry are low so AI's future can be expected to suffer commodity pricing, meaning low margins. And to the extent consumers aren't willing to bear the real costs of brute force LLM's the market may not be as big as anticipated.
There is no Ponce de Leon.
This is just Republicans legislating new math for our schools, making it seem like we live longer:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_-1_8VrZNxs?feature=share