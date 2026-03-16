John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
3h

Seems to me the whole ADHD thing is about setting a standard and making everyone fit into that standard. Standardized education.

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John Dunn's avatar
John Dunn
36m

These type Realities r difficult to endure until one accepts that ALL things are, if not headed to, nevertheless aimed @ sucking the last penny out of the middle-class…even it it means sedating/eliminating our successive generations.sad

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