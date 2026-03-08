John Rubino's Substack

David Cook
1h

At what point do you think they come after small fry brokerage accounts?

C. A. Fitts
22m

John:

Hey, it is Catherine. Hope you are well.

You are quoting an imposter account as me which is saying something I do not agree with and certainly is not me. I would appreciate your reporting the imposter account to X or whereever you got it.

We have been reporting for months, but X and social media will not taken them down even though they are stinging people.

I do not agree with the Great Taking thesis. Here is my take on the issue

https://solari.com/the-greater-taking-and-how-to-stop-it/

All the best.

Catherine Austin Fitts

