If you (like me) keep mixing up Blackstone and BlackRock, you can relax now. They’re both in serious financial trouble, so you can assert that either is “imploding” and be more-or-less right:

BlackRock fund limits withdrawals as redemptions rattle private credit (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N) said on Friday it has limited withdrawals from a flagship debt fund ​after a surge in redemption requests, as investor worries mount around the $2 trillion private credit industry. Shares of the world’s largest asset ‌manager fell 6.7% on the New York Stock Exchange, amid a broader market selloff after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data and escalating U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Sentiment has soured around private credit in recent months, and retail investors are increasingly asking for their money back from funds like BlackRock’s $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund (HLEND), which were designed to be open to wealthy ​individuals. “It should serve as a warning sign for the industry and the rulemakers about the downside of illiquid funds for retail investors,” ​said Greggory Warren, senior stock analyst at Morningstar.

Meanwhile Blackstone…

Blackstone Faces Record BCRED Redemptions As Investor Caution Tests Growth Story (Simply Wall Street) Blackstone’s flagship private credit fund, BCRED, faced record-high investor redemption requests.

To meet all withdrawals, Blackstone and more than 25 senior executives injected $400 million of their own capital.

These moves come as peers in private credit show similar signs of stress, pointing to wider investor unease in the sector.

The above feels disturbingly like the “Great Taking” scenario in which Wall Street and Washington decide to just keep investors’ stocks and corporate bonds, and/or replace them with Treasury paper.

But don’t worry, says Blackstone president John Gray:

“What people sometimes fail to recognize is [private credit instruments] are designed as semi-liquid products. The idea that there are caps is really a feature, not a bug of these products. What you’re doing is trading away a bit of liquidity for higher returns. That’s the same trade-off institutional investors have made for a long period of time.”

Has the Great Taking Begun?

Solari Report’s Catherne Austin Fitts says yes:

The Great Taking Is Here, BlackRock Just Proved It. Folks, I’ve been warning you for years: the central bankers and their trillion-dollar asset managers have engineered a system where they can seize your money at will. It’s called the “great taking,” and it’s not theory, it’s unfolding now.



BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, just locked up investors’ funds in its $26 billion private credit fund. $1.2 billion in redemption requests this quarter, 9.3% of the pot, and they said no. Capped it at 5%, paid out $620 million, and blocked the rest.



Nearly half those people begging for their own money? Trapped. This isn’t isolated. Blackstone’s fund saw a record 7.9% redemption surge, they jacked up limits and dumped $400 million of their own cash just to pretend everything’s fine.



Blue Owl? They stopped honoring redemptions outright. When the gatekeepers of your wealth start saying “no” to your own money, remember what I’ve said: liquidity is a myth in their rigged game. Private credit was sold as the safe haven from stocks and bonds, but it’s the trapdoor to total control. They’ve hollowed out the markets, loaded them with derivatives, and now the music’s stopping.

Return on Capital vs Return of capital

This is why we start with physical gold and silver. They’re free of counterparty risk, meaning no one has to keep a promise for them to hold their value.

The same can’t be said for a growing number of financial assets, especially in the shadow banking ecosystem of private equity and private credit. Put another way, this is emphatically not the time to reach for an extra few basis points of yield in alternative assets.