Two of the biggest and recently best-performing stocks in our Portfolio have been on similar journeys. Each was best in its class heading into the 2020s, only to be derailed by the closure of key mines. They took huge write-offs, watched their stocks fall hard, and then, through solid management and timely acquisitions, clawed their way back to sector leadership. In Q4, both reported record earnings.

And now both are looking at reopening the mines that caused so much turmoil. If that happens, at least part of those brutal write-downs will be reversed, producing big one-time earnings gains and then solidly higher cash flow going forward. Investors will love it.

The details: