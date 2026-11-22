One of the central themes of this newsletter is “ignore the market.” That is, focus on the long-term destination — a currency reset that sends precious metals and other commodities much higher — and just keep adding high-quality coins, bars, and shares regardless of whether they’re up or down in the moment.

The recent carnage in, well, pretty much everything is testing this thesis, leading many subscribers to ask for a definition of “high quality” and the names of specific stocks to buy now.

Fair enough. For miners, “quality” means low production costs, dramatic growth prospects, and rock-solid finances that protect against fluctuating interest rates and short-term commodity price declines.

Here are three stocks for each risk tolerance level (low, moderate, and high), drawn from this newsletter’s Portfolio.

There are no guarantees in life, but when the economy rolls over (as it seems to be doing now) and the Fed responds with aggressively easy money (as it will in 2027) these stocks should be among the winners.

Two more things:

There are maybe 50 stocks that could populate this kind of list, so don’t be offended if your favorites are overlooked.

I’m focusing on precious metals here because they’re the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, which will be a central part of the year-ahead story. But similar lists can be created using the same criteria with copper, uranium, and oil/gas stocks.

The following risk categories are extremely conservative. That is, even the “high risk” entries are solid companies that are not speculative.

Here goes: