Q3, which runs through the end of September, is two-thirds done, with gold at an all-time high and silver up dramatically. The result: Another spectacular earnings season, in which the miners become even more prominent on the momentum charts of generalist investors and traders.

These stocks are already outperforming the underlying metals. In the following chart, GDX is an ETF that holds the big gold miners, while GLD and SLV track gold and silver prices, respectively.

The miners are also outperforming the broader stock market:

How Much Better?

As this is written, both gold and silver are spiking:

As a result, the gold/silver miners are now making more money than they did in Q2. If the metals hold at today’s levels, Q3 will shatter records.

Q3 will also mark the third straight dramatic sequential gain for many of these miners. So their breakout isn’t an aberration; it’s a trend. Momentum traders are already paying attention, and FOMO is building. Fun times for gold bugs!