John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john galt's avatar
john galt
11h

In my long life I have always been sure that this day was coming, but paid a heavy price for being too early. It was always a matter of when, not if, gold and silver, and now uranium, would break out and go ballistic. It is sad to hear friends and family say they will wait for the metals to come back down before investing more, or any. Trying to explain that all inflation comes from the Fed printing too much paper money and not merchants increasing their prices is like trying to teach a child to understand physics. They have been exposed to too much government propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh's avatar
Josh
11h

John,

do the technicals for the yellow metal even matter if the main buyers are price insensitive central banks? I keep hearing people talk about the technicals but these are price insensitive buyers hitting the “ask”, no?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Rubino and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture