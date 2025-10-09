On a day when gold, silver, and their miners are hitting a profit-taking speedbump, it’s helpful to remember the following:

This year’s second quarter (which ended June 30) was the best ever for gold/silver miners. Here’s the first page of a Google search for “gold miner Q2 earnings”:

And the third quarter (ended September 30) was even better, with sequentially higher prices for gold and (especially) silver. On the following chart, the arrows show the beginning and end of Q3:

So amid all the chaos of the next couple of months, expect some truly spectacular Q3 earnings reports from the gold/silver miners, and the occasional burst of high-profile M&A. These companies will be among the financially healthiest in any sector.

So keep stacking, and if there’s a severe dip, buy it.