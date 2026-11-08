Goldman Sachs recently cut its gold price target to $4,800/oz.
That’s still not bad, given the current spot price of around $4,000. But don’t get wrapped up in the short run. Gold’s long-term fundamentals continue to point much, much higher. For example…
Hardly anyone currently owns it:
Gold’s price has historically tracked the global money supply, which continues to rise inexorably.
China continues to buy gold aggressively. The following chart runs through September. In October, the PBOC bought another $25.8 metric tons.
US official gold reserves — assuming they actually exist — used to cover public debt reasonably well. But not anymore:
Conclusion
As long as deficits and money printing continue at their current pace, gold — the main hedge against currency debasement — remains a “must-own” asset. And the high-quality gold/silver miners look cheap at today’s prices.
Don’t jump in with both feet, but do add opportunistically on corrections.
"Hardly anyone currently owns it: " I don't get that. All gold is currently owned by someone. And its percentage of all assets is whatever it is, like 2.7%.
The arguments for owning gold are strong in the political field. The Republicans took a much deserved clobbering but on the other hand the democrats are woefully short of anything that they can contribute. It is hard to imagine anyone making a positive argument in support of the leadership in general. Almost to the last man or woman reality is something that they don't have a hell of lot to do with. Even after getting hit over the head with a comeuppance reviewing their ideas is something that they won't touch with a 10 foot pole. Gold is a far better asset than what is coming from the clowns in charge.