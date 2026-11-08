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Robert's avatar
Robert
21m

"Hardly anyone currently owns it: " I don't get that. All gold is currently owned by someone. And its percentage of all assets is whatever it is, like 2.7%.

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Stanley Blake's avatar
Stanley Blake
1h

The arguments for owning gold are strong in the political field. The Republicans took a much deserved clobbering but on the other hand the democrats are woefully short of anything that they can contribute. It is hard to imagine anyone making a positive argument in support of the leadership in general. Almost to the last man or woman reality is something that they don't have a hell of lot to do with. Even after getting hit over the head with a comeuppance reviewing their ideas is something that they won't touch with a 10 foot pole. Gold is a far better asset than what is coming from the clowns in charge.

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