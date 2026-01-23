The odds that $5,000 gold and $100 silver would happen on the same day seemed pretty slim. Yet here we are, with that being a very real possibility:

There’s no deep message here. It’s just pretty cool to be right side of history in such a decisive way.

Even wilder times are no doubt coming. But stackers, having put their money in the right places, are insulated better than most.

So enjoy this ride and the resulting validation. And stay tuned for new opportunities as they arise.