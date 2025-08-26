In a normal precious metals bull market, gold rises first, as investors choose the brand-name safe-haven asset. Then, over time, related but more volatile things like mining stocks and physical silver typically match and eventually surpass gold’s percentage price gains.

This bull market took a really long time to shift into that second gear. Long enough to lead many to wonder if silver and the miners had developed fatal flaws that would keep them from ever participating.

But those concerns are being put to bed, as mining stocks (represented below by the GDX large gold miners ETF) begin to outpace gold (represented by GLD, an ETF that tracks gold):

And silver, in just the last couple of months, has caught up with gold. The following chart shows SLV (the biggest physical silver ETF) pulling about even with GLD.

What happens next in a “normal” precious metals bull market?

Lots of fun stuff. The miners start generating free cash flow and put that cash to work by paying off debt, raising dividends, and acquiring one another. This leads to generally higher share prices, especially for the smaller takeover candidates.

Silver, meanwhile, typically ends its run with a parabolic spike beyond what had previously seemed possible. Take the action depicted below in the 1970s and 2000s bull markets and apply it to the current part of this chart, and the result is a once-in-a-generation chance to make life-changing money.

