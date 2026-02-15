Pretend for a moment that you’re a well-regarded gold miner and, in the most recent quarter, your production fell while your costs increased. That would seriously disappoint investors who view you as “best in breed,” and could cause a brutal share repricing.

But then add in a huge increase in the gold price in that same quarter, which dramatically widens your profit margins. You produce less gold but earn waaayyy more on every ounce you sell. This allows you to headline your quarterly report with terms like “Record quarterly and annual free cash flow… dividend increased by 12.5%”.

That’s pretty much what just happened for a top-tier miner in Q4, and it illustrates how a bull market in the underlying commodity smooths things out for the companies that mine it.

The details: