Metals & Miners’ Gary Bohm is developing a mining stock research app called MineVantage. I’ve tried the beta version and am blown away by its potential.

In the article below, Gary illustrates the kind of in-depth analysis we might all be doing soon.

TUDOR GOLD IS PRICED LIKE A SMALL STORY. THE RESOURCE IS HUGE: A Tier-1 Gold System in the Golden Triangle, Copper in the Ground, Sprott on the Cap Table & Intrinsic Value At A Fraction!

Metals and Miners

October 5, 2026

This article shows how the Metals and Miners research app, MineVantage, breaks down and analyzes a mining stock. In this case the stock is Tudor Gold. MineVantage is currently in BETA, and access is limited to Metals and Miners Founders-level subscribers only. If you want in on the BETA, visit metalsandminers.substack.com/subscribe and upgrade to Founders.

Tudor Gold is a junior gold mining company with a very large gold resource, sitting in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, trading near the bottom of its 52-week range. The shares last sat near $0.57, against a 52-week high of $1.30 and a low of $0.53.

MineVantage’s read is high conviction and high risk. The resource cited in filings is about 27.9 million indicated gold-equivalent ounces, with about 24.9 million ounces of total in-ground resources also in the grounded facts.

That is Tier-1 scale for a junior. The same ground also has copper. Treaty Creek is the flagship. Newer drilling has added a copper-gold porphyry at Perfectstorm and more gold-silver intervals at Treaty Creek.

When the next gold leg higher begins, a company moving from a defined resource toward developer work is in the right window, and that is Tudor Gold. A system this large, in a district that already has mines and infrastructure at the ready, is also the kind of asset a larger producing mining company seriously looks at for acquisition. The stock does not yet price that in.

How the Smart Money Is Paying Attention

Why does a Tier-1 gold resource, plus copper, in the Golden Triangle matter much more than the current $0.57 share price?

Why do nearby roads, power, and other mines make it easier to move this project forward, and what still has to be built?

Why do a low warrant count, high insider ownership, Eric Sprott, and the CEO’s past record sit next to a cash warning, and why does MineVantage still call the value gap large?

The ounces are big. Very big. The current price is relatively small. The infrasturcture is nearby, the right investors are in and the de-risking is well underway. When the next gold leg takes off, so does Tudor Gold. Read on to see how MineVantage analyzes this mining stock. So, let’s dig in…

The Resource Is Already Tier-1. Copper Is in the System.

Most juniors are still looking for a deposit. Tudor Gold already has one large enough to sit in MineVantage’s top size bucket, 10 million ounces and up.

The disclosed base is unusually large for a junior: about 27.9 million indicated gold-equivalent ounces on the main resource, plus about 24.9 million ounces of total in-ground resources in the grounded facts.

At this stage, size is the attraction. A deposit this large can easily draw interest from bigger mining producers.

It also implies a very large build and more capital later. For a newer investor, the point is simple. The debate is no longer “did they find something.” It is all about quality, costs, and whether it can be built.

Copper is the second metal in their story:

On August 6, 2026, the company reported a new copper-gold porphyry at Perfectstorm, including a 0.24% copper headline.

On September 17, 2026, it said that system had been expanded, with room for a broader gold-dominant zone.

On September 8, 2025, drilling at Treaty Creek cut 2.57 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 54 meters.

On July 7, 2026, a higher-grade silver breccia was reported in the CBS zone.

Those hits do not build a mine. But, they do say the district is still adding value beyond the massive gold deposit, not just resting on an old estimate. De-risking has started and is well underway. A large resource is already disclosed. An updated mineral resource estimate was announced in 2026.

The project sits in the prestigous Golden Triangle, with known mining and critical infrastructure nearby. That makes it so much easier and cheaper to get to production. The company has also pointed to a permitting overlap it views as helpful in its 2026 exploration plans.

Buyers will still want a clearer higher-grade core or a cleaner path to development, not just more ounces on the edge. In other words, show us you are building rather than just raising money. Scale gets you in the room. Studies, permits, and positive movement keep you there.

The Location Is Why a Build Is Even Discussable

Infrastructure is the unglamorous half of a mine. Tudor Gold’s ground is not in the middle of nowhere. MineVantage scores the existing mining district 9 out of 10. Other gold and copper operations sit about 8, 28, and 41 kilometers away. That is huge for Tudor Gold.

Read the rest of Gary’s post here.

The BETA version of MineVantage is here.