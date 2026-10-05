John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Rubino Fan's avatar
John Rubino Fan
Oct 5

Did I miss something or did they just fail to mention the tunnel problem with next door neighbor Seabridge?

Reply
Share
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
Oct 6

Took a look into the conditions for joining the "Founding Members". Allows you to put one detailed analysis request forward into the system and let it check. Beyond that Mr. Bohm / his team are doing analysis and publish 2 to 3 per month. Such a tool would be interesting if you could operate it yourself. So it´s likely sales pitches with front running.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture