I just posted an article on the Epstein files’ impact on the “trust horizon.” But I didn’t define that term, which might be confusing for readers who haven’t been here for the past few years. So here’s a quick definition, followed by links to the previous posts in this series.

The Trust Horizon

When things are good, and the people in charge of big systems seem to be running them well, we’re content to trust the experts. We keep most of our money in banks, brokerage houses, and crypto wallets that exist for us only as websites. We buy produce that’s grown in a different hemisphere and shipped via boats, trains, and trucks to corporate chain grocery stores. We vaccinate ourselves and our kids according to the schedules set by the NIH or the CDC. We pop pills on our doctor’s orders without doing any research. We eat processed foods on the assumption that the FDA keeps them free of dangerous additives. And we believe what we see on cable news.

In other words, our trust horizon, defined as the distance from ourselves at which we’ll believe what we’re told, is global. We assume everything everywhere is working for our benefit and we’re thus willing to put our welfare into those distant hands.

But let some big systems fail to take proper care of us and we pull back, finding people and institutions closer to home that we can see and judge first-hand. We move our money out of distant banks and brokers and into local credit unions whose managers live down the street. We buy and store gold and silver. We start buying groceries from farmers’ markets or directly from local farmers. Instead of popping whatever pill is standard for our ailments, we look into “food as medicine” and other lifestyle remedies like exercise, supplements, and meditation. We homeschool our kids and join gun clubs. We buy homesteads and start raising chickens.

In short, we stop trusting anything that can’t be personally verified. And the big, distant institutions that depend on trust start to fail.

The Shrinking Trust Horizon Series, Oldest to Newest

Gold And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (1/29/23)

Deep Fakes, Artificial Intelligence, and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/16/23)

Public Health and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/20/23)

Wind Power, Dead Whales, and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/11/23)

Elites, Commoners, And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/24/24)

“Peer Reviews” And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (5/29/24)

“Fake Organic” Food and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/12/24)

College and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/27/24)

Broke FEMA and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (10/25/24)

AI Videos and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (12/19/25)

Epstein and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (2/4/26)