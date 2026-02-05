John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
37m

AFA anything involving the feds or Blue state or local jurisdiction governments my "Trust Horizon" has VANISHED! In those circumstances I expect the worst and am pleasantly astonished at anything better.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture