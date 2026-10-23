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Denis Mexted's avatar
Denis Mexted
3d

Commercial real estate is a puzzle. I’m travelling to the States regularly at the moment. Long Beach, Pasadena, Dallas CBD, Dallas Fort Worth most frequently. Take Dallas CBD. Has absolutely beautiful buildings. But no people. The streets are desolate. And as a result no Ma and Pop eateries.

Out of the hotel room I watch some of these buildings on a weekday and almost no one is entering or leaving them.

Why have them? They didn’t spontaneously exist. Someone’s spent a fortune creating them.

I can only assume there has been massive over building, and therefore misallocation of capital.

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Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
4d

Not to mention all this technology financed by debt is bound to be obsolete long before the debt is paid.

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