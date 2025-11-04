One of our Portfolio companies is experiencing four major developments simultaneously, which complicates the buy/sell/hold calculation while also potentially creating some opportunities.

In this case, the four things are 1) the long-awaited gold/silver correction, which definitely seems to have arrived; 2) very strong Q3 earnings (that some analysts nonetheless found disappointing; 3) a major acquisition; and 4) a dramatic stock price decline as investors apparently recoil from all the complexity.

What to Make of All This?

First, we should acknowledge the limitations of analysis in such a situation. There’s no way to know which of these factors, if any, will end up determining where this stock trades in the year ahead. But we can combine probabilities into a hopefully coherent thesis and then act cautiously on it.

One advantage we have over the momentum traders and generalist newcomers to the mining space is that we’re at least doing some analysis rather than reacting to headlines.

So, taking each event in turn…