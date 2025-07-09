John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Per Lessmann's avatar
Per Lessmann
10h

In fact many Germans (like my family) have already fled the country. We immigrated to Poland and it is heartbreaking to see Germanys (unnecessary) demise. Since living in another country I realized how manipulative the German media pushes the government agenda. Germany is done. Thanks to crazy, 0 child, green haired radicals. May they rot in hell. Hope it is hot and painful down there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
5h

Thank you John. Yes the signs on the wall grow bigger and the red intensifies. Still I expect there will be years ahead when they still can kick the can further down the road.

The actions now are aiming to exploit the rest of substance as quick and whole as possible and then disappear.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture