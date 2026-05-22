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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
3h

Fear porn? I’m sorry for asking the uncomfortable question, but the first paragraph alerted me, it sounded utterly ridiculous.

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
4h

We have lived off grid on our sailboat for 15 years. Total AH capacity is 600AH. Total usable is 300AH +/- 5%. We have solar, but on a small boat you cannot expect solar to provide more than 50% of capacity replacement over the long term. Not enough room for panels.

Our fridge is 4 cubic ft. Freezer is 1/2 cubic feet. Insulated to R50. Everything is set up to conserve power. Inverter. Alternator. Full monitoring and smart charging. We need to run the generator about every 7th day in the summer, and every 4-5 days in the winter.

We use Rolls 12 volt AGM. The 1st set lasted 10 years. We are in year 6 of the 2nd. set. The entire set up to run a 35ft sailboat, including the generator and alternator upgrades, cost 15k initially. Replacing the batteries was 3500.

Anyone thinking about actually trying to truly have off grid power needs to be prepared to spend a lot of cash, buy the best monitors and regulators you can, upsize the wiring 2 sizes bigger than they tell you, and have a back up generator.

And take the appliance load into consideration. It can be done. But there are sacrifices for sure.

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