Gold’s epic bull market is, understandably, overshadowing the rest of the commodities complex. But don’t let that blind you to what’s happening in, for instance, uranium, which is well into its own epic run.

Excelsior Prosperity’s Shad Marquitz just posted an update on this sector, complete names and profiles for the must-own miners. Here’s an excerpt:

As we have discussed in the past, there truly are a bevy of positive catalysts stacking up for nuclear power and thus increasing uranium demand. There is a global resurgence in interest for more nuclear power by so many nations to meet their carbon-free energy expansion guidelines, along with interest from large tech companies for powering their AI datacenter buildouts. There has also been a steady stream of announcements of new construction or plans for additional reactor builds all over the planet, in addition to reactor restarts and reactor life extensions.

However, what everyone seems to have forgotten in the flurry of the last year’s news cycle and all the constructive headline drops clamoring for future small modular reactor builds and further adoption of larger reactors being built globally, is that uranium was already in a structural supply deficit. Even if we just kept the nuclear fleet exactly the same size it is and if there was no projected growth, then there still aren’t enough pounds of uranium coming onto the market in the next 3-5 years from mine supply to keep up with the current demand; much less meet growing demand.

This US administration has been particularly active this year issuing 4 executive orders to stimulate the nuclear power industry, increase more processing and enrichment domestically and from friendly nations, and more investment into the whole supply chain of the nuclear fuel cycle. Additionally there were parts of the prior administrations ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’ and this administration’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ focused on development of strategic minerals infrastructure and expediting permitting, including that for nuclear power and uranium mining.

The good news keeps rolling in for the sector: This week the topic of building a US strategic uranium reserve resurfaced as a policy initiative.

Uranium stocks soar as US plans to boost strategic stockpile

Investing.com - 09-15-2025

“Uranium stocks surged on Monday after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled plans to increase the national strategic uranium stockpile.”

“Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) extended gains to rise 9%, while Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) climbed 6% and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) advanced 7% following Wright’s comments in an interview in Vienna, as reported by Bloomberg.”

US Looks to Boost Uranium Reserves for Nuclear Power

Jonathan Tirone – Bloomberg - September 15, 2025

“The Trump administration’s top energy official said the US should look to boost its strategic uranium reserve to buffer against Russian supplies and increase confidence in the long-term prospects of nuclear power generation.”

“US Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s comments underscore the Trump administration’s plans to promote nuclear energy as the demand for power soars with the electrification of the economy. Russia supplies about a quarter of the enriched uranium needed by America’s fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, which generate about a fifth of US electricity. Turning the tap off too quickly from that source could endanger about 5% of electricity in the absence of alternative suppliers or additional stockpiles.”

Again, this is just one of dozens of positive news developments in the nuclear power sector that we’ve seen over the last year or so, and you can bet that more catalysts will keep coming in. Nuclear power continues to be embraced and the new light being shed on this sector clears away the cobwebs of disinformation about this critical power input. More and more analysts are working their way down the nuclear fuel cycle and waking up to supply/demand mismatch that has been developing for some time with regards to uranium.

There is a supply pinch-point that everyone knows is coming for various utilities in 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, whether they are ready to face that reality yet or not… and that was bound to happen even if there were no new reactors being built, no strategic reserves proposed, and before AI data centers were the topic du jour.

And sorry, but NO… NexGen’s Arrow is not going to save the day anytime soon. All those high-grade pounds are not coming to the market anywhere before 2030 at the earliest, but more likely in 2031 or 2032; despite all the rosy pundit projections and utilities’ fever dreams for the last handful of years.

Arrow is undeniably an amazing high-grade deposit, and sure… lots of future supply will come from their deposit, but that’s all at least 5 years off, and that doesn’t help utilities in the slightest that need new pounds of uranium in the next few years of this current cycle.