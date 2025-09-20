John Rubino's Substack

Joel Caradies
3h

Hi John,

I read about China taking our decades old technology in Thorium reactors, and building the first Thorium reactor in the Gobi desert. Much to be learned, regarding Thorium vs. Uranium reactors.

There is a Company in Coeur D'alene, Idaho that boasts the largest Thorium reserves, also including REE's. Also a Silver Valley gold miner.

I bought around the $11-12 range, like an impatient "lode" I sold. Could have been a 3 bagger almost? At $31.00, I have to bite myself to buy in again at this price.

Your thoughts?

Thanks

IDR, Idaho Strategic Reserve. https://www.idahostrategic.com/

