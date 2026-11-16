First came the Binance hack, now believed to be the biggest “bank heist” in human history.

Then the Japanese government announced that its computer networks are being swamped by a “wave of attacks”.

Japan announces emergency cybersecurity package following a wave of attacks (MSN) - Japan on Friday announced an emergency cybersecurity package that includes the use of artificial intelligence and cyber rescue teams after a wave of massive data breaches hit major companies and government agencies. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a ministerial meeting Friday that a rapid response to potential attacks is essential in the era of AI-generated attacks. She urged both government agencies and companies to step up their preparedness. The emergency package comes after dozens of companies and government agencies were hit by unauthorized access to their systems and leaks of client data, prompting uneasiness across Japan. “At this very moment, cases of unauthorized access and data breaches are occurring, causing a major impact on daily lives of the people and corporate activities,” Takaichi said. “Let us increase the response capability across Japan by devoting all government resources.” Measures in the 10 billion yen ($63 million) package are designed to build a resilient society in which the public and private sectors share information, provide swift assistance to the affected and recover from damage. It aims to acquire one of the world’s highest levels of cybersecurity. The government will enhance its capability to access servers used by hackers as a preemptive measure known as “active cyber defense,” which was legalized in October.

And those are just isolated parts of a broader pattern. Put simply, things are going wrong in cyberspace.

‘Strange things happening’: US tech outages spark global crash fears (MSN) - Imagine waking up to find workplace emails frozen worldwide, cloud tools unresponsive, and thousands of passenger jets grounded simultaneously across one of the world’s busiest aviation networks. Over the past few days, a rapid succession of high-profile digital failures in the United States—led by a sweeping global Microsoft 365 outage and a rare, multi-hour Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop—has left everyday travelers, office workers, and online observers wondering whether modern society’s hyper-connected infrastructure is nearing a breaking point. While federal officials and technology executives have categorically ruled out cyberattacks or coordinated sabotage, attributing both breakdowns to separate network-upgrade glitches, the sheer scale of the disruption has fueled public anxiety. From stranded flyers at Newark Airport voicing fears of modern economic warfare to horror novelist Stephen King quipping online that aliens had landed, the back-to-back crises have exposed an uncomfortable truth: the digital systems powering global commerce, aviation, and daily life can falter with startling speed. For commuters, IT professionals, airline passengers, and technology watchers across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, the twin disruptions serve as a sobering reminder of how fragile global digital interdependence can be when routine updates go wrong. Why Over-Reliance on Digital Infrastructure Remains a Global Vulnerability Even with both cloud services and flight schedules steadily recovering, cybersecurity and infrastructure specialists warn that public unease reflects a deeper reality. When aging physical networks intersect with complex, tightly coupled cloud platforms, a single misconfigured update can trigger billions of dollars in lost productivity and strand millions of citizens. The real takeaway from this week’s chaos is not that a cyberattack has already struck—but that governments, airlines, and tech giants urgently need stronger redundancies and modernized core infrastructure before a truly malicious strike tests the world’s digital resilience.

What’s Left To Trust?

When governments and CEOs call these glitches “unrelated,” that’s not as reassuring as they seem to think. Instead of one issue in a single country that can be targeted and maybe fixed, the whole world seems to be suffering from “peak complexity,” where old and new systems aren’t meshing in safe and productive ways.

The result: assets like corporate/government data and financial accounts—and real-time systems like air traffic control! — aren’t nearly as reliable as we’ve been led to believe.

Financially, this makes physical assets held outside the banking system even more attractive. As for flying or running a big organization, the solution is a lot less obvious, and therefore a lot scarier.

2027 might be a “risk-off” year for the record books.