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John Rubino’s Substack

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Christine Mose's avatar
Christine Mose
2h

We are experiencing this because we have abandoned fundamental principles of engagement and have lost all connection to common sense and decency. Humanity and nature itself must be altered for maximum efficiency and made consistently reliable in the service to the velocity of money. We are now entering the top floor in the tower of babel.

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Bill Cooper's avatar
Bill Cooper
3h

Everyone should research Pax Cilica

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