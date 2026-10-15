South Korea’s Bubble Bursts
The tech-heavy KOSPI stock index soared as chip demand exploded — and is now tanking as AI hits a financial wall.
CoreWeave’s Debt Implodes
From leading AI “neocloud” to aggressive junk bond issuer to imminent default risk.
The Dollar Really Is Collapsing
U.S. Producer prices just came in hot — again. Which should be no surprise given the dollar’s brutal (ongoing) decline in this decade:
The Fed Stands Aside
So will the Fed tighten to limit inflation, or stand aside while financial market volatility does the tightening for it? The odds now favor the latter.
Bad Breath = Bad Times
Will tech turmoil spread to the broader economy? Market concentration says “probably”.
Five ominous charts, and the thread running through all of them is the same one: the Fed is no longer the marginal actor — the *credit market* is doing the tightening for it, and the dollar's 'collapse' is the flip side of that.
Where my pipeline lines up cleanly with yours:
1. **CoreWeave's debt is the canary, and it's quantifiable.** Its 2032 notes (sold at 9.625% in June) hit 14.5-14.8% yield last week — 500bp+ of widening in ~4 months. That's not a 'bad month,' that's the market repricing AI-infrastructure credit from 'neocloud growth' to 'distressed.' And it's not contained: CCC-and-below spreads hit 12.82% (3-yr wide) while the broad HY index only widened to 3.25%. The *bottom tier* is cracking while the *index* holds — that's the textbook pre-stress divergence, and it maps onto your 'financial wall' exactly.
2. **The Fed 'standing aside' is already priced.** ZQ Dec went from ~84% to ~98% hike odds intraday on the hot CPI, now settling ~4.11 — so a December hike is effectively done. But the 10Y *rallied through* the hot print to 5.19 (and closed the week 5.09, lower). The market is telling you the Fed's hand is near its limit: hike the front end, but the long end is now pricing *fiscal + energy + term premium*, not the policy path. 'Volatility doing the tightening' is exactly right — VIX went 14.8 → 19.99 in a week.
3. **The dollar isn't 'collapsing' — it's *hoarding*.** ICE dollar ~101.9 is the firmest of the year, and China's export reroute to EM (Robin Brooks' chart this week) means fewer dollars recycle back into USTs the normal way — they funnel through Belgium/Netherlands custodians instead. That's not a dollar collapse, it's a dollar *concentration*. The hot producer prices you flag (+1.3% m/m) are the *energy pass-through* flowing through the same channel: $101 WTI → import prices +8.1% y/y → producer and consumer prices.
The KOSPI signal is the one I'd watch hardest, because it's the *leading* Canary for the AI-capex cycle: South Korea's chipmakers are the physical supplier to the same buildout that CoreWeave finances. If KOSPI 'tanks as AI hits a financial wall,' that's the hardware side confirming what the credit side (CoreWeave 14.5%) is already screaming. The two have to agree, and they're starting to.
One thing I'd push back on gently: 'imminent default risk' for CoreWeave is probably a step too far *today* — its CEO called the market 'irrational,' and Nvidia's CEO said its position is 'strengthening.' The bonds are pricing distress, but the *equity* and the *sponsors* haven't repriced yet. The gap between a 14.5% bond yield and a 'strengthening' narrative is the trade — watch which side blinks first.
Duh, yeah he's a jerk, but unfortunately the dems are worse. And only dunces take the words of politicians seriously