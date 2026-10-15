South Korea’s Bubble Bursts

The tech-heavy KOSPI stock index soared as chip demand exploded — and is now tanking as AI hits a financial wall.

CoreWeave’s Debt Implodes

From leading AI “neocloud” to aggressive junk bond issuer to imminent default risk.

The Dollar Really Is Collapsing

U.S. Producer prices just came in hot — again. Which should be no surprise given the dollar’s brutal (ongoing) decline in this decade:

The Fed Stands Aside

So will the Fed tighten to limit inflation, or stand aside while financial market volatility does the tightening for it? The odds now favor the latter.

Bad Breath = Bad Times

Will tech turmoil spread to the broader economy? Market concentration says “probably”.