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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
15h

The US has the largest copper deposits in the world, not including Alaska, which has its own massive deposits. Nefarious scarcity tactics?

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John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
13h

The melt value for pre-83 pennies is now over $0.04 each. Even the modern pennies have exceeded face value, as have nickels.

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