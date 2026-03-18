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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
4h

Lest people forget , at the height of the Covid madness , Tucker had Alex Berenson and Scott Atlas on his prime time TV show to say “ calm down , let’s be reasonable “ . As far as I know he was the only voice in MSM .

I am so upset by Trump . He campaigned on no new wars . He lied to me . I’m done . I ‘ve thrown my hat in with Tucker . He has his faults and I wish he would stop with the demons and UFO’s but he truly is pro America ..middle class white people . Steve Bannon to . Alex Jones just disavowed Trump . This is huge . Trump has lost his most ardent supporters….for what ?? I am so upset

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4h

I’m not voting for any of it anymore. Honestly, what’s the point?? Trump has betrayed everything he claimed to stand for. And while the border may be closed… the front door is wide open.

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