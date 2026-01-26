China is Coming for Our Gold Miners
With the world hurtling towards a monetary reset, everyone suddenly wants the gold miners. Just this morning:
China’s Zijin Gold to buy Canadian miner Allied Gold for about $4 billion
(Reuters) - Chinese miner Zijin Gold will buy Canadian miner Allied gold for C$5.5 billion ($4.02 billion) in cash, the companies said on Monday, as the Chinese miner ramps up its global expansion against the backdrop of record high prices of the yellow metal.
A surge in gold prices has boosted margins and cash flows for miners, fuelling consolidation in the industry as large producers seek to secure long-life assets and boost output through acquisitions rather than developing new mines.
The deal also comes as Canada and China move to mend ties, having reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month to cut tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, while vowing to ease trade barriers and strengthen strategic cooperation.
Zijin will pay C$44 per share, implying a premium of about 5.4% to Allied stock’s last close. U.S.-listed shares of Allied were up nearly 4% in premarket trading.
Zijin, one of the world’s largest gold miners with operations across nine countries, enjoyed a strong debut in Hong Kong last year amid a sustained rally in bullion’s prices and a September fundraising boom.
Why the Low Premium?
At 5.4% above the recent closing price, this doesn’t exactly scream “buying frenzy”. But a quick check of Allied’s price chart provides an explanation: Its stock is up 280% in the past year, so a serious premium has been built into the price by the past few months’ trading.
More important is that this is just the beginning of a wave of M&A in the precious metals sector, much of it coming from Zijin and its peers. Expect announcements like today’s to be weekly occurrences in 2026, taking a lot of our Portfolio miners off the market. The process will be bittersweet, but very profitable. Enjoy this part of the ride.
If one of the reasons for gold's increase is geopolitical unrest I would think having China buy a company in which you have invested then this is kind of like invited the fox into the hen house.
Doesn't seem like great news for someone just getting long into miners, if they all get bought up. Carney has been almost as unpredictable as Trump.