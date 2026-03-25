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M C's avatar
M C
1h

Hopefully, the robots don´t eat, but they will use lots of power......

but, can we turn them OFF...??

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Matlock's avatar
Matlock
2hEdited

“America does not need machines to replace truth. America needs tools that expose lies, reveal graft, and make corruption harder to hide. A machine may not fear God, but it may at least make it harder for corrupt men to sell the country in darkness.” Chat GPT 😂

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