John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hiro Protagonist's avatar
Hiro Protagonist
5h

The next bubble?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
32m

Gee, John, the fountain of youth has been discovered, and it's tied to the simplest things like hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide inhalation. For sure with magnesium, bicarbonate, iodine, and selenium. And in terms of emotions, I wrote 30 years ago, those in their hearts stay young forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture