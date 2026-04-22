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HENRI DOUVRY's avatar
HENRI DOUVRY
14m

It is, of course, collapsing against gold and anything else you can drop on your foot

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
1h

Since 1971 the destruction of the value of the fiat debt that has been substituted for the gold-backed dollar has been the deliberate policy of the fedgov, implemented through the unelected, unaccountable fedres. The purpose - to destroy the American Middle Class (the savers) and therefore destroy the American Republic.

The ride gets “wild” from here on, so: Buckle Up, Buttercups!

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