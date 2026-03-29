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Silver Dominion's avatar
Silver Dominion
3h

Let me add one more thing to this.

If yields are right (and the market is usually right), then this isn’t just about inflation.

It’s about the current system hitting its limits.

Debt levels are so high that:

– higher rates hurt

– lower rates fuel inflation again

That’s not a stable equilibrium.

And that’s exactly why the idea of some kind of “reset” is starting to make sense — whatever you want to call it.

In that context, gold isn’t speculation.

It’s insurance against a change in the rules.

The question isn’t whether there’s “enough” gold.

The question is: at what price would it have to be valued to make the system hold together?

And I think that’s something the market is only starting to price in.

Silver Dominion

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Stanley Blake's avatar
Stanley Blake
3h

Yes, there is always enough gold/silver to have 100% backed money. Of course prices must reflect the amount of gold/silver available as a monetary unit. I can't say what was the dumbest action American have taken but abandoning honest money and establishing a central bank must be near the top of the list. At least when it was done the full faith and credit clause on the constitution should have been repealed. With our mess of money and credit it's crazy to believe it, insane really. Anyway the market only can establish the price of land, labor and the price of gold and silver.

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