John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

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Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
4h

My XK8 is 2005 and my husbands XF is 2010 build. Both in excellent condition. For a reason. If they should try to push them out we look for an adress outside EU and insure and register them there.

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MJB's avatar
MJB
5h

I guess classic cars are going to be selling for small fortunes. Until they manage to force them off the road somehow.

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