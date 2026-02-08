A few years ago, a friend (tired of listening to me rant about precious metals miners) asked his financial advisor for some gold exposure. She didn’t like the idea, but finally relented, putting him into Barrick, the world’s second-largest gold miner.

At the time, my take was that Barrick was the least likely gold stock to validate my friend’s interest. It was big, but stodgy. It wasn’t growing, and its costs were high, resulting in mediocre cash flow and a probable future of underperformance. As far as I could recall, I had never even mentioned it — let alone recommended it — in this newsletter.

But, credit where credit is due, Barrick has recently gotten its act together. It rationalized its mine portfolio, controlled costs, and announced intriguing future plans. And its shares have risen along with the rest of the sector. My friend, while sorry that this is his only gold stock, is definitely happy with how it’s done:

Great Q4

Here’s a snapshot of Barrick’s just-released fourth quarter 2025 numbers:

Q4 gold production 5% higher than Q3 at 871,000 ounces, 2025 gold and copper production in line with guidance

Record quarterly cash flow with operating cash flow of $2.73 billion and free cash flow of $1.62 billion—up 13% and 9%, respectively, over Q3

Highest ever quarterly net earnings per share of $1.43 and adjusted net earnings per share of $1.04—up 88% and 79%, respectively, on Q3

New dividend policy targets total payout of 50% of attributable free cash flow, including 40% increase in quarterly base dividend to $0.175 per share, plus performance year end top-up

$0.42 per share quarterly dividend declared—a 140% increase over the third quarter

Repurchased $1.50 billion of shares in 2025, representing about 3.0% of Barrick’s issued and outstanding shares, including $500 million in Q4

Doubled gold resource at Fourmile project in Nevada with further increases expected in 2026

Following rigorous analysis, the Board has decided to move forward with preparations for an initial public offering (“IPO”) of Barrick’s North American gold assets in order to maximize shareholder value

Note that sequential production barely rose, but costs were apparently well controlled. This allowed higher gold and copper prices to flow directly into earnings and cash flow, which in turn enabled significant increases in dividends and share buybacks. Also note the plan to IPO its American gold assets, which investors seem to appreciate.

More Like This Coming

Barrick is the first big miner to report Q4 numbers, so in the coming month, expect a steady stream of similarly great financial reports from our Portfolio’s gold, silver, and copper miners.

Whether these results translate into rising shares depends in part on the metal prices. And as we recently discovered, bull markets can include brutal corrections.

Still, soaring cash flow makes better companies. And quality always wins the race.