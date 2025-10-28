One of our Portfolio companies, a leader in its field, branched out into a different part of its industry with a multi-billion-dollar acquisition in 2023. This was exciting because it created a “one-stop shop” for everything related to the sector. But it was also risky, because the two companies’ businesses differed in terms of tech and market dynamics. And of course, there was the massive debt that would have to be paid off from future (not at all guaranteed) cash flow.

Well, the story just became a lot more certain with the news that the US government has decided to favor this sector in a big way. And our Portfolio stock is up by 22% on the day as this post is being written.

The details: