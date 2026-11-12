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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
5m

Did no one read The Project for the New American Century?

They told you exactly what they were going to do thirty years ago.

Are you all pretending your stupid or are you actually stupid?

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Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
1h

John. How do you see the current bloodbath in gold and silver miners? Hard on the stomach but a good long-term hold ( 2 to 3 years?)

Signed,

Seriously Shaken

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