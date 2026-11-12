Let’s pretend it’s February 2026. You’re in charge of the US government, and a crucial mid-term election is nine months away. So—wisely—you avoid contentious decisions and keep everything calm and uneventful, maximizing your odds of winning the election and maintaining control of the legislature.

Just kidding. You invade a major oil producer and disrupt the global energy supply chain. Gasoline and diesel prices spike, broad inflation measures rise to twice the Fed’s target rate, and voters, ahem, are not amused.

This new world is a very different place…

Even the lords of “superintelligence” have noticed the change: