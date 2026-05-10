John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liber8or's avatar
Liber8or
7h

Outstanding John, thanks. Watch that human maggot Fauci try to bring back face diapers and social distance. Let's give the globalists the one-finger peace sign. 😉

Reply
Share
OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
7h

I'm just waiting for Deepstate to come out with its honkievirus- I'm a goner.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture