Art of the Collapse, March 2026
Welcome to the Era of Mixed Feelings. The world is still at war…
…but stackers are getting rich:
The “Epstein class” is now a thing:
Alarming Study Shows Average Somali High School Senior In Minnesota Committing Fraud At Just A 5th Grade Level
(Babylon Bee) - An alarming new study of Minnesota schools revealed that the average Somali high school senior is only committing fraud at a 5th-grade level.
While Minnesota’s numbers still lead the nation, education experts said that the statistic was “a bad sign” for a state traditionally well-recognized for its students’ fraud aptitude.
“It’s quite worrisome — the average fraud level of Minnesota’s Somali seniors has been slowly declining,” warned Kaylee McCaulkins, who works for Minnesota’s Department of Education. “We’ve been throwing everything we’ve got at them, short of opening daycares and learing centers for them ourselves, but it’s so difficult to teach students who aren’t getting it. Next thing you know, Ohio or Washington kids are going to start testing better than our Somali students.”
Administrators and teachers have reportedly banded together to offer remedial classes in fraudulent dealings to Somali high schoolers with little access to resources.
“It would be such a shame to see this thriving culture die out, just because we teachers and educators couldn’t step up to save it,” said Gwendolynn Bierson, who teaches at Burnsville High. “I’m going to start offering extra credit for any of my Somali students who can demonstrate exceptional progress in fraud over the course of this semester.”
At publishing time, another study had revealed terrifying news that over 80% of Minnesota seniors still had the same gender they were assigned at birth.
Most excellent photo memes. Q: What's the difference between a conspiracy theory and a fact?
A: About 2 days
Some fun, some truth, some conflation. The world wide dumbing down has worked. People have even been trained to ask the wrong questions which mean "they" don't have to worry about the answers. Not all Jews are "Jewish" or Zionist. No Jewish / Judaism in scripture, earlier or later PERIOD! What most people mean or sense is "they style themselves jews but are of the synagogue of satan." Famous forewarning not taught in what pretends to be Christ flavored denominations i.e. divisions. We are and have been witnessing some of the more colorful prophecies in the Revealing book (last one) that many think is "the end of the world". Apocalypse means revealing not the end.
There is no escape from what must be. There is sanctuary for some, very few, because they know and cannot be deceived like "the whole world that whores after" the false one acting as the Christ.
Called "The mystery of GOD" not because it's a secret but because people don't care to know, don't care to question their "religious" leaders, don't care to study, but prefer living on sweet lies. Yes, the fake money and its control is their sacred cow, but religion is their favorite weapon of deception.