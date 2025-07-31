John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill G's avatar
Bill G
3h

“The world is a dangerous place to live — not because of the people who are evil but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.” —Albert Einstein

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
4h

The Nazi video is outstanding! Thanks.

Also, the comic about digital currencies should be added to the latest post investigating the "Can a society be too stupid to survive?" question. I think a good measure of intelligence is the number of concepts one can subsume at one time. One being a low score.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture