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Bill G's avatar
Bill G
12h

Life sure comes at us quickly these days, no question.

I don't think we get to feel life the way we used to.

Looking back, the saddest event in my lifetime has to be the Israeli extermination of Palestine. 20 hospitals blown up, 50,000+ women and children blown to bits or starved to death.

It may have been their fatal mistake.

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Tom the Piper's Son's avatar
Tom the Piper's Son
12h

It's good to laugh when times are increasingly tough. Thanks John!

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