Art of the Collapse, April 2026
Ah, the cycle of life. Gas shortages might soon be a thing again:
It’s supposedly even worse overseas:
Meanwhile, the Epstein Class is still free:
Maybe AI will fix everything…
Still, pockets of sanity remain…
Ah, the cycle of life. Gas shortages might soon be a thing again:
It’s supposedly even worse overseas:
Meanwhile, the Epstein Class is still free:
Maybe AI will fix everything…
Still, pockets of sanity remain…
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Life sure comes at us quickly these days, no question.
I don't think we get to feel life the way we used to.
Looking back, the saddest event in my lifetime has to be the Israeli extermination of Palestine. 20 hospitals blown up, 50,000+ women and children blown to bits or starved to death.
It may have been their fatal mistake.
It's good to laugh when times are increasingly tough. Thanks John!