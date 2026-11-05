Two quick things before I head out for a hike in the desert:

The Reallocation Begins

Yesterday’s election earthquake has thrown the financial markets into turmoil, as everyone races to separate winners from losers in the new, potentially bat-shit crazy regime. And so far so good. The following screenshot is exactly as those securities appear in my Yahoo Finance watchlist. They show capital pouring out of AI (NVDA) and cryptos (ETH) and into gold miners (AEM).

Here’s hoping this rotation continues for a good long time.

Meet-Up?

For the second winter in a row, I’ll be in Las Vegas (and this time also Phoenix and Cancun). So if any subscribers are around and would like to meet up (or meet again), I’ll buy you a cup of coffee or tea. Email me at rubinoja@gmail.com.