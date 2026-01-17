My son would like to live in a warm, dry place (for at least part of the year), and has chosen Las Vegas for this experiment.

So I’m down here, in the Spring Valley/Summerlin South area, helping him get settled.

That’s why there have been so few posts recently. But with a fast Internet connection now active and a desk and chair on the way from Amazon, production will be back up shortly.

Meanwhile, if you’re a subscriber to this newsletter, live in the Vegas area, and would like to meet up for a quick coffee or tea (no alcohol for me in this city traffic, only stimulants), email me at rubinoja@gmail.com. Looking forward to getting to know some of you. There’s definitely a lot to talk about!