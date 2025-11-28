Yet another documentary about aliens just dropped. But instead of leaning on sketchy whistleblowers and anonymous quotes, this one, titled Age of Disclosure, features Establishment heavy hitters like Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.

They’re saying:

Aliens are real, and here.

The US, China, and Russia all have alien technology and non-human bodies.

By detonating nuclear weapons in the atmosphere, it’s possible to disable alien ships.

We’ve reverse-engineered enough alien tech to do some previously impossible things.

Here’s a Joe Rogan interview with Dan Farah, the film’s producer, followed by some transcribed excerpts:

Interview excerpts:

We’ve spent over a trillion dollars on this since 1940s. You’re talking thousands of people with full-time jobs.

Marco Rubio’s biggest fear is that we’re in a high-stakes technology race with adversarial nations like China to reverse engineer technology of non-human origin. And his fear, he literally says in the film, is that if we don’t get our act together and take this more seriously as a country, we’re going to find out the hard way that China got there. We won’t know when or how, but to quote him, we will be screwed.

Congressman Andre Carson, who’s on the House Intelligence Committee and on the House Committee for the CIA, goes on the record in the film saying that these UAP that come out of the ocean are other worldly things. He says they are not man-made aircraft. They are not rockets.

A couple of people in the film reveal that some of the UAP activity we see is non-human intelligent life, but some of it is reverse-engineered craft from our program, the legacy program, and some from adversaries. So, I personally think we have cracked this technology a lot more than people realize.

The alien crafts all look different. And there are at least four different species: the grays, like from Close Encounters; the Nordics, tall and white; reptilians; and insectoid.

Black Swan or False Flag — or Both?

With Washington insiders joining the “aliens are real” chorus, it looks like we’re being softened up for some kind of announcement. But — given how little trust the Establishment has earned in the past few decades — the goal of the announcement has to be questioned.

Is this the modern equivalent of an incompetent government fabricating a foreign enemy to keep the peasants from revolting? Or is it an admission that the tin foil hat crowd was right all along — and the world as we’ve known it is over?

Obviously, the answer matters on many different levels. But maybe not financially: Either scenario seems to involve massive new government spending, leading to a currency crisis that, in turn, makes real things more valuable relative to financial assets.

So… definitely pay attention as this story involves. But stay skeptical, and don’t be spooked into extreme action. Keep on prepping and stacking, and let’s see how it goes.