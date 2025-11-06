One of our Portfolio companies just reported the following Q3 results:

Record Quarterly Silver Production (+96% Y/Y)

Record Quarterly Revenue (+95% Y/Y)

Increased Mine Operating Earnings (+$70.6 million Y/Y)

Improved Cash Flow from Operations (+$101.6 million Y/Y)

Record Cash on hand of $568.8 million

Record Earnings Before Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) (+$91.7 million Y/Y)

Net Earnings increase of $69.6 million Y/Y)

There’s more, but you get the point. This was a blow-out quarter from a miner with serious momentum.

Yet analysts who had been expecting even more decried these results as disappointing, and investors who follow analyst projections sold the stock:

Are the Analysts Right? Or Should We “Buy the Dip”?