Another Great But Somehow "Disappointing" Q3 Report
Some people are never satisfied
One of our Portfolio companies just reported the following Q3 results:
Record Quarterly Silver Production (+96% Y/Y)
Record Quarterly Revenue (+95% Y/Y)
Increased Mine Operating Earnings (+$70.6 million Y/Y)
Improved Cash Flow from Operations (+$101.6 million Y/Y)
Record Cash on hand of $568.8 million
Record Earnings Before Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) (+$91.7 million Y/Y)
Net Earnings increase of $69.6 million Y/Y)
There’s more, but you get the point. This was a blow-out quarter from a miner with serious momentum.
Yet analysts who had been expecting even more decried these results as disappointing, and investors who follow analyst projections sold the stock: