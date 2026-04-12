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Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
4h

Thanks John .

Fascinating piece .

I never thought of it with AI

I love the prisoners dilemma. I often refer to it as regards “ climate change “

Do you co operate and limit emissions with all other countries or do you go “ full coal “ and enrich yourself .

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Tom Peters's avatar
Tom Peters
4h

Not sure a Pigouvian tax would work. Wouldn’t it essentially be equivalent to outlawing AI?

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