Back when fiscal policy was rational, a low unemployment rate meant a shrinking deficit, as gainfully employed workers paid taxes and didn't draw on social safety net programs.
But those days are apparently over, as US debt surges despite low unemployment.
Since 2020, the cumulative US deficit has been a massive $14.18 trillion, while the 7-year average unemployment rate has fallen dramatically. In other words, we’re now running a structural $2 trillion annual deficit, regardless of how many of us are working.
4% Inflation?
Consumers are doing the above math, and now foresee inflation running at twice the Fed’s target rate:
So the Fed Raises Rates, Right?
With near-record deficits and rising inflation expectations, someone should probably rein in this financial system. If not fiscally, with spending cuts and tax increases, then via monetary policy, with a higher Fed Funds rate.
Nope. The odds of the Fed standing pat in October are now 85%.
The result: A US economy on autopilot, dependent on a tech bubble, an increasingly chaotic Middle East war, and crisis-level fiscal deficits. I’m sure everything will be fine.
Meanwhile, Over In Europe…
38% of French corporate bonds are now trading at lower yields than French government bonds. The implication is that civil unrest and out-of-control fiscal deficits make French government paper a suddenly very bad bet.
China Looks Much Smarter
Now contrast the above with China’s recent gold buying.
The crucial difference between its 2023 purchases and those of 2026 is price. China paid around $2,000/oz back then and is paying twice as much per ounce today. And it doesn’t seem to care.
So…Monetary chaos in the US and Europe, combined with a deep-pocketed, price-insensitive gold buyer, implies bad times for Western investors who trust their governments, and good times for those who don’t.
It is easy for old people like me and John Rubino to talk about .gov numbers as if they were NOT fraudulent, but the days of accurate information coming from .gov are long gone. "Everything is fake and gay" is the new normal. Catherine Austin Fitts documented years ago that .gov numbers don't have to be accurate because of !!!National Security!!! and we should never forget that Elon's DOGE team uncovered 14 magic money machines before DOGE was shut down.
Imagine how many more magic money machines .gov has hidden away in various closets spitting out checks 24/7/365 !
It continues to amaze me how "they" keep the circus going. I fully expected it to collapse back in 2009. At this point I'm ready for anything - including an alien invasion.
The US should have bought back the 12,000 tons that was removed post WWII - it would have cost very little. The Treasury and FED are run by Democrats and RINO's so didn't do it.. They have zero understanding of gold.
The Chinese have an offcial 2,500 tons of gold - you can easily add at least 10,000 tons to that total. if not more. They are lying about theri holdings, They are liars but not stupid.