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Eric Z's avatar
Eric Z
Oct 11

It is easy for old people like me and John Rubino to talk about .gov numbers as if they were NOT fraudulent, but the days of accurate information coming from .gov are long gone. "Everything is fake and gay" is the new normal. Catherine Austin Fitts documented years ago that .gov numbers don't have to be accurate because of !!!National Security!!! and we should never forget that Elon's DOGE team uncovered 14 magic money machines before DOGE was shut down.

Imagine how many more magic money machines .gov has hidden away in various closets spitting out checks 24/7/365 !

It continues to amaze me how "they" keep the circus going. I fully expected it to collapse back in 2009. At this point I'm ready for anything - including an alien invasion.

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
Oct 11

The US should have bought back the 12,000 tons that was removed post WWII - it would have cost very little. The Treasury and FED are run by Democrats and RINO's so didn't do it.. They have zero understanding of gold.

The Chinese have an offcial 2,500 tons of gold - you can easily add at least 10,000 tons to that total. if not more. They are lying about theri holdings, They are liars but not stupid.

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