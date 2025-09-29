John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce C.'s avatar
Bruce C.
8hEdited

Whenever I think about this issue of diversification and stock picking I generally go full circle and end up concluding that it probably doesn't matter.

On the one hand, similar stock picking analysts have discovered that in any sector (at least during the last 50 years or so) about 90% (or more) of the gains are achieved by just a handful of companies, usually the ones considered "best of breed". For that reason they conclude that to maximize gains one should avoid large sector funds or ETFs and invest only in the biggest and best names within them. A macro example would be that 90% of the gains within the entire S&P are achieved by only about 20 of them. What's going on in tech now is another example, with the "Mag 7".

On the other hand, although the above may be true, it's also hindsight. One doesn't always know what are the “best of breed” a priori. It’s not always just size or name recognition. Maybe only one of three or four such competitors achieve outsized gains. Therefore, diversification makes sense from that perspective. After all, the entire financial industry is all about trying to find the next Microsoft, or whatever.

However, in the case of mining stocks, it may be that "all" of them do so well that it makes no practical difference what subset of the entire set of mining stocks one invests in. For example, I wouldn't be surprised if any random subset of this substack's portfolio had the same returns as the whole, percentage wise. There are undoubtedly some 10-baggers or more within it, but even now it's not clear which ones they are. One could argue that this Portfolio is already the best of the bunch, but that's beside the point. The math is the same no matter the group, as long as each member is considered equally likely to do well.

This could be uniquely true for mining stocks because the large, established, well known miners may not be as nimble and lean as many of the smaller ones. In fact, it could get to the point that any company that mines PMs will make good money.

Personally, I think Durrett’s approach is overly cumbersome, and for no good reason. He states something like, ‘any one of my stocks can do poorly and I don’t care because I have so many others.’ Well, the same is true if any one does very well. A fixed dollar amount can be spread over a hundred stocks or 10 but if each group contains stocks expected to do well then both groups should have the same total returns, for better or worse.

Therefore, I think one should diversify because there are so many different kinds of risk involved in mining companies, so one’s portfolio should include at least 10 or so, but the specific ones may not matter, on average, and yet could achieve outstanding returns. That is what could be so unique about mining companies at this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
9h

I have already provided my overall portfolio recos for the present. Suffice to say that "seasoned hands" in the PM markets already understand the benefits and risks of the individual miners and neophytes should definitely stick to the ETFs for that portion of their overall funds invested in the mining securities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture